Investing in RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) three years ago would have delivered you a 801% gain

For us, stock picking is in large part the hunt for the truly magnificent stocks. Not every pick can be a winner, but when you pick the right stock, you can win big. One bright shining star stock has been RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT), which is 801% higher than three years ago. It's also up 27% in about a month. This could be related to the recent financial results that were recently released - you could check the most recent data by reading our company report. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, RCM Technologies moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that RCM Technologies has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

RCM Technologies shareholders are down 28% for the year, but the market itself is up 1.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 26% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand RCM Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for RCM Technologies you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

