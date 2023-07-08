Investing in Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) three years ago would have delivered you a 127% gain

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For example, the Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) share price has soared 127% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. On top of that, the share price is up 62% in about a quarter.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While Stabilis Solutions made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last 3 years Stabilis Solutions saw its revenue grow at 35% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Along the way, the share price gained 31% per year, a solid pop by our standards. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. Nonetheless, we'd say Stabilis Solutions is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Stabilis Solutions' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Stabilis Solutions rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 29% over the last year. The TSR has been even better over three years, coming in at 31% per year. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Stabilis Solutions better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Stabilis Solutions you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

