Investing in XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) five years ago would have delivered you a 32% gain

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 32% over five years, which is below the market return. Meanwhile, the last twelve months saw the share price rise 3.8%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because XOMA made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, XOMA can boast revenue growth at a rate of 5.7% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering the bottom line. It's probably fair to say that the modest growth is reflected in the modest share price gain of 6% per year. If profitability is likely in the near term, then this might be one to add to your watchlist.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling XOMA stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

XOMA shareholders gained a total return of 3.8% during the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 6% a year, over half a decade) look better. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - XOMA has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

