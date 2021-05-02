U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,181.17
    -30.30 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,874.85
    -185.55 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,962.68
    -119.82 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.45
    -29.01 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.49
    -0.09 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.80
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2038
    -0.0091 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0090 (-0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3812
    -0.0127 (-0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2600
    +0.3360 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,921.83
    -890.36 (-1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,340.36
    +55.26 (+4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     
Highlights:

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting

A must-watch for investors everywhere.

INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Pinterest, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

·2 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2021 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Pinterest, Inc. ("Pinterest" or "the Company") (NYSE:PINS) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Pinterest released its first-quarter earnings report on April 27, 2021, after normal market hours. Multiple news organizations reported that the Company's monthly active users (MAU) grew by just 30% in the quarter, as compared to the previous quarter's jump of 37%. The Company stated, "Starting in mid-March, the easing of pandemic restrictions slowed U.S. MAU growth and lowered engagement year-over-year as people spent less time online." Based on this news, shares of Pinterest fell by almost 15% on April 28, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/643757/INVESTOR-ACTION-ALERT-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-it-is-Investigating-Claims-Against-Pinterest-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-to-Contact-the-Firm

  • Late U.S. Rep. Ron Wright’s House seat to remain in Republican control; runoff looms

    Susan Wright, the wife of late Rep. Ron Wright, received 19.2% of the votes, according unofficial numbers from the Texas Secretary of State. She’ll be joined by state Rep. Jake Ellzey in a runoff.

  • Up Next, a Possible Tire Shortage

    Don't start hoarding tires yet, but higher tire demand from China, COVID restrictions affecting rubber-tree planting, and a lack of shipping containers create the global potential of trouble.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple, Tesla Lead 5 Stocks With Bullish Declines After Tough Week For Making Buys

    The market was little changed last week, but buyers had a tough time. However, Apple, Tesla and Nvidia fell in a healthy way. Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto reported April sales.

  • There’s Plenty Worrying Investors as Europe’s Stocks Hit Records

    (Bloomberg) -- European equities are at records, vaccination rates are picking up and central banks are funneling trillions of dollars into the economy. But there is still plenty that could go wrong, with a resurgent coronavirus outbreak, another missed summer holiday season and elections keeping investors up at night.While the pandemic turned 2020 into a stock market roller-coaster, 2021 has begun on a more optimistic note. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index has jumped 9.6% this year and hit an all-time high in April, the VStoxx Index of euro-area volatility has calmed down close to pre-pandemic levels and, so far, there have been few major earnings season mishaps.Still, there are plenty of potential pitfalls.“We see 2021 as a year for equities, as recovery is set to turn to expansion,” said Cristina Rodriguez Iza, who oversees $42 billion as head of global multi-asset solutions at Santander Asset Management Spain. “Anything that derails that recovery could be a risk for equities.”Here’s what investors in European equities worry about the most:No Summer SunSetbacks to life getting back to normal are the biggest risks to the market rally, according to fund managers. The reopening is especially crucial to companies and economies that are dependent on travel and tourism. Europe’s Stoxx 600 Travel & Leisure Index has soared 24% this year on the hope that holidays will be possible over the summer.Any hiccups in the vaccine rollout could cause a setback for stocks such as discount airline EasyJet Plc and IAG SA, the owner of British Airways. The inoculation campaign is now speeding up after a slow start in continental Europe, but there’s been a spike in coronavirus cases after variants of the virus emerged such as those in India.“The greatest risk is that a mutation of the virus appears that is resistant to vaccines, because it would have devastating effects,” Enrique Marazuela, chief investment officer at BBVA Private Banking, said in emailed comments. “The increases in the stock markets have been based on the thesis that the pandemic will be eradicated before the end of 2021.”Election FeverPolitical hurdles closer to home can’t be ignored. In France, voters go to the polls for regional elections in June, foreshadowing the presidential vote at this time next year. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen has backed off from unpopular ideas like leaving the euro currency bloc, and her popularity is growing. Germany also holds a national election in September, with the Greens surging in opinion surveys.Anything that upends the established political order could cause at least short-term swings in stocks, with the risk of a more sustained decline if governments with less market-friendly policies are elected.“There is now an outside chance that it could be a Green-led coalition which might result in left-wing parties joining the Greens in power,” said Nick Edwards, manager of the Guinness European Equity Income Fund, referring to the German vote. “Meanwhile, if Marine Le Pen prevails in the French election next year, markets would recoil, but with Frexit and Eurexit already off the table, likely only temporarily.”Also on the radar: Scotland will hold elections next week that have put a fresh independence vote back in focus, and the resignation of Northern Ireland’s first minister risks triggering more instability around the implementation of Brexit.Back Down to EarthWhile some sectors struggled last year as economies across Europe locked down, the pandemic restrictions have been a boon to businesses such as online food delivery firms and payments companies.However, with investor expectations now high, there’s a risk that the momentum peters out for some of these lockdown winners. While earnings from meal-kit maker HelloFresh SE, food delivery firm Delivery Hero SE and online casino operator Evolution Gaming Group AB show they’re still enjoying a pandemic-related boost to growth, early cracks are appearing. Swedish mobile-messaging firm Sinch AB soared almost 370% in 2020 and was Europe’s top-performing stock, yet its shares slumped 11% Wednesday after earnings missed analyst expectations.“Companies have faced very easy comparisons year-on-year and have been able to post impressive growth numbers which will continue up to June, marking the nadir of 2020 earnings,” Richard Scrope, manager of the VT Tyndall Global Select Fund, said via email. “Going forward, growth will be harder, and we feel many companies have rallied ahead of their potential.”The Inflation QuestionRising inflation is another risk on investors’ watch lists, given the prospect of companies hiking prices when economies reopen as consumers go on a spending spree. And with commodity prices rising, firms could also see higher input costs.The worry for investors is also that, if the economy is running too hot, this could prompt central banks to scale back the pandemic support too soon. This is set to be a main topic at the European Central Bank’s next meeting in June and is also a focus for the U.S. Federal Reserve, especially if Treasury yields move higher on inflation bets.“A key risk to our outlook for Europe is insufficient fiscal support,” Grace Peters, EMEA head of investment strategy at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, said in emailed comments. “Any indication of a shift back towards austerity could introduce downside risks to growth, fears of a resurgence in political populism and a widening of the risk premium for European assets.”Here’s the TaxmanU.S. President Joe Biden’s tax hike proposals are front of mind for investors. Bank of America Corp.’s monthly survey in April found that tax increases are a growing worry for fund managers, cited as the biggest tail risk by 15% of respondents. The key concern among equity investors is that Biden’s plan can provoke pre-emptive selling, cut stock valuations and slow down the rally in tech shares.The Biden administration unveiled plans to pay for its $1.8 trillion spending plan with higher taxes, focused on the wealthiest Americans.On the Bright SideThere are certainly risks out there. That being said, they don’t form fund managers’ base-case scenario for European equities this year. Most see an economic recovery gathering pace, which stands to benefit the region, since it has a heavier weighting in cyclical sectors. European stocks also are cheaper compared with the U.S., the optimists say.Hugh Gimber, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said that fund flow data shows how European stocks have often been overlooked in recent years, but the pieces are in place for that to change.“Vaccine rollout across the continent stumbled out of the blocks, but we are likely now past the point of peak pessimism,” Gimber said by email. “Our confidence around a substantial economic reopening over the summer months is increasing.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wealthy taxpayers are bracing for more taxes under Biden, but they’re missing this key information

    Biden’s proposal would put the top income tax rate back at 39.6%, the rate before the 2017 Trump tax cuts lowered it to 37%.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Main Trend Still Up, but Losing Upside Momentum

    Look for a downside bias as long as June gold futures remain under the long-term 50% level at $1788.50.

  • ‘I was discarded after 40 years of marriage’: Can my ex-husband file a joint tax return without my consent? He tried to take both my stimulus checks

    'He told me straight out that he does not intend to give me any of our joint tax return, because he said that I am no longer working.'

  • Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Bitcoin Is 'Disgusting And Contrary To Interests Of Civilization'

    The inevitable question came up about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) during today's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) 2021 shareholders meeting with Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. Buffett Dodges: Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, said he hates it when he sees politicians dodge questions, but that he would do so himself on the question of Bitcoin. "We had a governor one time in Nebraska, a long time ago, and he would get a tough question, you know. 'What do you think about property taxes?' or 'What should we do about schools?' and he'd look right at the person, and he'd say, 'I'm all right on that one!' and he'd walk off. Well, I'm all right on that one," Buffett said before turning it over to Vice Chairman Munger. See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin Munger Weighs In: "Those who know me well are just waving the red flag to the bull," Munger said. "Of course, I hate the Bitcoin success. I don't welcome a currency that's so useful to kidnappers and extortionists and so forth. Nor do I like just shuffling out a few extra billions and billions and billions of dollars to someone who just invented a new financial product out of thin air. I think I should say modestly that I think the whole damned development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization, and I'll leave the criticism to others." To which Buffett responded, "I'm all right on that one!" Earlier in February, Munger had said that trading cryptocurrencies is "just dementia" and that the price of Bitcoin was far too volatile to be a mainstream medium of exchange. "It's really kind of an artificial substitute for gold, and since I never buy any gold, I never buy any Bitcoin. I recommend that other people follow my practice," he said. Bitcoin reached a new record high of over $63,000 on April 13. Price Action: Bitcoin is up 96.62% year-to-date. Bitcoin is up slightly by 1.76% in the last 24 hours at $57,776. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWarren Buffett And Charlie Munger Talk Economy, Markets At Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2021Berkshire Hathaway Posts Strong First-Quarter Operating Earnings of Billion© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Warren Buffett: We are seeing substantial inflation and are raising prices

    Warren Buffett sounds the alarm bell on inflation.

  • Will Biden cancel $50K in student loan debt per person? Here's the latest

    Is forgiving $50,000 in debt per person still on the table? Here's the latest.

  • This man became financially independent at 36 and says the key to happiness is ‘owning your own time’

    The 39-year-old landlord, who was born and raised in Toronto, Canada, reached $1 million Canadian dollars, or approximately US$791,000, in 2019, though he felt he had reached financial independence even sooner. The former network administrator and his partner, Catherine, who is a Ph.D. student and research coordinator, save between 50% and 80% of their income every year and live off of $27,000 in annual expenses. With his financial independence, they’re able to travel with their dog, Pepper, but he still works as an IT consultant while managing the rental properties and other side hustles.

  • A new COVID 'stimulus check' may be on the way — from your health insurer

    Givebacks expected later this year may put hundreds of dollars back in your pocket.

  • Warren Buffett predicts ‘red hot’ US inflation as economy takes off

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett is predicting a “red hot” US recovery from the Covid pandemic, but has warned the economy is being hit by rising inflation. Mr Buffett, known as the “Sage of Omaha” for his savvy stock picking, said the coronavirus crisis had sparked a highly unusual recession because so many businesses had continued to thrive. But although he expects a rapid recovery, Mr Buffett also fears that inflation will rapidly pick up in a way that America has not experienced for over a decade. He said: “This economy right now – 85pc of it is running in a super high gear. We’re seeing very substantial inflation.” Rapidly rising prices are viewed with concern by investors as they can eat into returns, drive up interest rates and potentially cause long-term damage to the economy and living standards by eroding the value of workers’ wages. Inflation has not been a challenge in the West since before the financial crisis. However, speaking as his investment firm Berkshire Hathaway announced $11.7bn in profits, 90-year-old Mr Buffett said that overall the economy is currently in good shape. He said: “Right now, business really is very good in a great many segments of the economy.” Berkshire Hathaway has significant stakes in some of the world’s biggest companies, such as Apple and Kraft Heinz. Remarks made by Mr Buffett, who boasts a net worth of $104bn, are carefully monitored by stock markets around the world for his predictions. Flanked by Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, he also joined to a growing number of critics of special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), also known as “black cheque” entities. These businesses raise cash from investors to buy a private company – typically without telling shareholders what the target is. Spacs have been publicised by the likes of tennis star Serena Williams, and it is feared a bubble has built up which could lead to massive losses for some retail investors.

  • Warren Buffett warns investors not to gamble on stocks

    Billionaire Warren Buffett warned people not to think investing is an easy way to make a fortune as he answered questions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting Saturday.

  • Retirement: What Happens If a Spouse Dies?

    You don't automatically get your spouse's IRA, 401(k), or other accounts when he or she dies. Here's how to plan so the right survivors get the funds.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    HELP ME RETIRE Hi, I started working when I was 19 and have been saving half of my salary since my mid-20s. Now at 52, I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics. With the virus, it feels even worse.

  • What’s a Roth 401(k)? Does the 4% rule work? Can I buy a home right before retirement? MarketWatch answers your questions

    Americans have questions about how to fund their retirement, prioritize their financial goals and pay off debts — and MarketWatch has answers. In a three-part series, “Mastering Your Money,” MarketWatch editors and reporters speak with panelists to help people get a handle on their finances. The next two sessions, held on Feb. 10 and Feb. 17, will include sessions about taxes, insurance, estate planning and retirement savings.

  • Selling Apple shares was 'probably a mistake' and Munger knew it: Buffett

    Warren Buffett conceded that selling some shares of Apple in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio last year was likely a mistake, with the company an ongoing tech leader providing massive utility to users around the world.

  • Pros and Cons: Payable on Death (POD) Accounts

    Payable on death accounts can help streamline the process of transferring certain assets to loved ones after you pass away. Also referred to as a POD account or Totten trust, a payable on death account can be established at a … Continue reading → The post Pros and Cons: Payable on Death (POD) Accounts appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I’m 54 years old with a substantial nest egg and can live on $40k a year — can I afford to retire?

    Because I am still working, I can only slowly transfer my securities from my rollover into the Roth account to stay within my tax bracket. If you’re wondering if it is feasible to retire now, then financially speaking, it appears so, said Mackenzie Richards, a financial planner at SK Wealth Management.