Investor Optimism Abounds Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) But Growth Is Lacking

It's not a stretch to say that Iteris, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ITI) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.4x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Electronic industry in the United States, where the median P/S ratio is around 1.6x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

How Has Iteris Performed Recently?

Recent revenue growth for Iteris has been in line with the industry. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to show no drastic signs of changing, justifying the P/S being at current levels. Those who are bullish on Iteris will be hoping that revenue performance can pick up, so that they can pick up the stock at a slightly lower valuation.

How Is Iteris' Revenue Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Iteris would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 13% gain to the company's revenues. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see revenue up by 41% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 12% as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 16% growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this information, we find it interesting that Iteris is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Given that Iteris' revenue growth projections are relatively subdued in comparison to the wider industry, it comes as a surprise to see it trading at its current P/S ratio. At present, we aren't confident in the P/S as the predicted future revenues aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Circumstances like this present a risk to current and prospective investors who may see share prices fall if the low revenue growth impacts the sentiment.

