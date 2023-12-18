Investors Aren't Entirely Convinced By Cango Inc.'s (NYSE:CANG) Revenues

It's not a stretch to say that Cango Inc.'s (NYSE:CANG) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.4x seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for Specialty Retail companies in the United States, seeing as it matches the P/S ratio of the wider industry. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

How Has Cango Performed Recently?

For instance, Cango's receding revenue in recent times would have to be some food for thought. One possibility is that the P/S is moderate because investors think the company might still do enough to be in line with the broader industry in the near future. If you like the company, you'd at least be hoping this is the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Cango's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is Cango's Revenue Growth Trending?

Cango's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 19%. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow revenue by an impressive 52% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing revenue over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Comparing that to the industry, which is only predicted to deliver 5.5% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

In light of this, it's curious that Cango's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance is at its limits and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On Cango's P/S

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

We've established that Cango currently trades on a lower than expected P/S since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider industry forecast. When we see strong revenue with faster-than-industry growth, we can only assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/S ratio. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 2 warning signs for Cango (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Cango, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

