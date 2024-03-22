Investors in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) have seen strong returns of 271% over the past three years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For example, the Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) share price has soared 271% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! In more good news, the share price has risen 21% in thirty days. This could be related to the recent financial results that were recently released - you could check the most recent data by reading our company report.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the three years of share price growth, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop 5.8% per year.

Thus, it seems unlikely that the market is focussed on EPS growth at the moment. Therefore, we think it's worth considering other metrics as well.

It could be that the revenue growth of 44% per year is viewed as evidence that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is growing. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth, and maybe shareholder's faith in better days ahead will be rewarded.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals provided a TSR of 3.7% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 27% over five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

