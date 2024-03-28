Investors in Ceres Global Ag (TSE:CRP) have unfortunately lost 40% over the last three years

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP) share price has gained 29% in the last three months. But that doesn't help the fact that the three year return is less impressive. After all, the share price is down 40% in the last three years, significantly under-performing the market.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Ceres Global Ag became profitable within the last five years. We would usually expect to see the share price rise as a result. So it's worth looking at other metrics to try to understand the share price move.

We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 14% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. This analysis is just perfunctory, but it might be worth researching Ceres Global Ag more closely, as sometimes stocks fall unfairly. This could present an opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Ceres Global Ag shareholders gained a total return of 10% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 7% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ceres Global Ag better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Ceres Global Ag (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

