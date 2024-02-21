Investors Could Be Concerned With Insteel Industries' (NYSE:IIIN) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Insteel Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = US$24m ÷ (US$391m - US$33m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Insteel Industries has an ROCE of 6.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Building industry average of 16%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Insteel Industries compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Insteel Industries .

What Does the ROCE Trend For Insteel Industries Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Insteel Industries, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 15% over the last five years. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Insteel Industries' diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. Yet despite these concerning fundamentals, the stock has performed strongly with a 96% return over the last five years, so investors appear very optimistic. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Insteel Industries that you might find interesting.

