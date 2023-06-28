Investors Could Be Concerned With Semtech's (NASDAQ:SMTC) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Semtech is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0052 = US$11m ÷ (US$2.5b - US$310m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

Thus, Semtech has an ROCE of 0.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Semtech compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Semtech's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Semtech's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 6.0% over the last five years. However it looks like Semtech might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Our Take On Semtech's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Semtech's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 48% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

