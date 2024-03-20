Investors in DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen (ETR:DAM) have unfortunately lost 45% over the last five years

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. So we wouldn't blame long term DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft, Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen (ETR:DAM) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 45% over a half decade. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 36% over the last twelve months. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 15% in the last three months.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate half decade during which the share price slipped, DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 5.5% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Or possibly, the market was previously very optimistic, so the stock has disappointed, despite improving EPS.

Due to the lack of correlation between the EPS growth and the falling share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics to try to understand the share price movement.

We don't think that the 0.3% is big factor in the share price, since it's quite small, as dividends go. In contrast to the share price, revenue has actually increased by 4.7% a year in the five year period. So it seems one might have to take closer look at the fundamentals to understand why the share price languishes. After all, there may be an opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 9.0% in the last year, DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen shareholders lost 36% (even including dividends). However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 8% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Is DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

