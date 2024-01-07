Investors in Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) have seen respectable returns of 86% over the past year

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) share price is 86% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 20% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. Zooming out, the stock is actually down 29% in the last three years.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Because Digimarc made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Digimarc saw its revenue grow by 8.9%. That's not great considering the company is losing money. In keeping with the revenue growth, the share price gained 86% in that time. That's not a standout result, but it is solid - much like the level of revenue growth. It could be worth keeping an eye on this one, especially if growth accelerates.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. You can see what analysts are predicting for Digimarc in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Digimarc shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 86% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 12%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Digimarc better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Digimarc that you should be aware of.

