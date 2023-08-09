Investors Don't See Light At End Of Seres Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MCRB) Tunnel

Seres Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MCRB) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 4.2x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the Biotechs industry in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 11.4x and even P/S above 57x are quite common. However, the P/S might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Seres Therapeutics' Recent Performance Look Like?

While the industry has experienced revenue growth lately, Seres Therapeutics' revenue has gone into reverse gear, which is not great. Perhaps the P/S remains low as investors think the prospects of strong revenue growth aren't on the horizon. So while you could say the stock is cheap, investors will be looking for improvement before they see it as good value.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Seres Therapeutics?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Seres Therapeutics would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 4.6%. The latest three year period has seen an incredible overall rise in revenue, a stark contrast to the last 12 months. So while the company has done a great job in the past, it's somewhat concerning to see revenue growth decline so harshly.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to slump, contracting by 20% per year during the coming three years according to the seven analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the broader industry is forecast to expand by 83% each year, which paints a poor picture.

In light of this, it's understandable that Seres Therapeutics' P/S would sit below the majority of other companies. However, shrinking revenues are unlikely to lead to a stable P/S over the longer term. There's potential for the P/S to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its top-line growth.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

With revenue forecasts that are inferior to the rest of the industry, it's no surprise that Seres Therapeutics' P/S is on the lower end of the spectrum. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless there's material change, it's hard to envision a situation where the stock price will rise drastically.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Seres Therapeutics has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

