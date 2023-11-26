Investors Don't See Light At End Of CPI Card Group Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PMTS) Tunnel

CPI Card Group Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PMTS) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 6x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 16x and even P/E's above 31x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

CPI Card Group certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is CPI Card Group's Growth Trending?

CPI Card Group's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 35% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 402% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 20% during the coming year according to the dual analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 10.0% growth , that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we are not surprised that CPI Card Group is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

What We Can Learn From CPI Card Group's P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of CPI Card Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

