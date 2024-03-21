Investors in Ekovest Berhad (KLSE:EKOVEST) have seen returns of 23% over the past year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the Ekovest Berhad (KLSE:EKOVEST) share price is 23% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 10% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! Zooming out, the stock is actually down 3.1% in the last three years.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Ekovest Berhad isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Ekovest Berhad saw its revenue grow by 5.3%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. In keeping with the revenue growth, the share price gained 23% in that time. That's not a standout result, but it is solid - much like the level of revenue growth. It could be worth keeping an eye on this one, especially if growth accelerates.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Ekovest Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 23% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 0.4% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ekovest Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Ekovest Berhad (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

