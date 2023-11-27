Investors Should Be Encouraged By CPPGroup's (LON:CPP) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of CPPGroup (LON:CPP) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for CPPGroup:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = UK£5.2m ÷ (UK£51m - UK£35m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, CPPGroup has an ROCE of 31%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Commercial Services industry average of 11%.

View our latest analysis for CPPGroup

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for CPPGroup compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for CPPGroup.

What Does the ROCE Trend For CPPGroup Tell Us?

CPPGroup has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 69% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

Story continues

Another thing to note, CPPGroup has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 68%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line On CPPGroup's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that CPPGroup has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. However the stock is down a substantial 77% in the last five years so there could be other areas of the business hurting its prospects. Still, it's worth doing some further research to see if the trends will continue into the future.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with CPPGroup (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.