Investors Should Be Encouraged By Daqo New Energy's (NYSE:DQ) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Daqo New Energy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.37 = US$2.7b ÷ (US$8.2b - US$941m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Daqo New Energy has an ROCE of 37%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Semiconductor industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Daqo New Energy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Daqo New Energy.

How Are Returns Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Daqo New Energy. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 37%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 1,160% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 11%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

What We Can Learn From Daqo New Energy's ROCE

To sum it up, Daqo New Energy has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 419% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Daqo New Energy (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

