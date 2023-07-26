Investors in Enviva (NYSE:EVA) have unfortunately lost 81% over the last year

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 16% in the last month. But that hardly compensates for the shocking decline over the last twelve months. To wit, the stock has dropped 81% over the last year. It's not uncommon to see a bounce after a drop like that. The important thing is whether the company can turn it around, longer term. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Given that Enviva didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Enviva grew its revenue by 9.4% over the last year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Nonetheless, it's fair to say the 81% share price implosion is unexpected.. Clearly the market was expecting better, and this may blow out projections of profitability. If and only if this company is still likely to succeed, just a little slower, this could be a good opportunity.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. You can see what analysts are predicting for Enviva in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Enviva had a tough year, with a total loss of 81%, against a market gain of about 14%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 7% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Enviva is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are significant...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

