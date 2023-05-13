Investors in Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) have unfortunately lost 10% over the last year

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Investors in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 10%. That's well below the market return of 2.6%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Excelerate Energy because we don't have a long term history to look at.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unfortunately Excelerate Energy reported an EPS drop of 85% for the last year. The share price fall of 10% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared. Indeed, with a P/E ratio of 90.11 there is obviously some real optimism that earnings will bounce back.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Excelerate Energy's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While Excelerate Energy shareholders are down 10% for the year (even including dividends), the market itself is up 2.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 5.4% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Excelerate Energy you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

