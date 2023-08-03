Investors Interested In RumbleON, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RMBL) Revenues

There wouldn't be many who think RumbleON, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RMBL) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.1x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Specialty Retail industry in the United States is similar at about 0.4x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

How RumbleON Has Been Performing

RumbleON certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to wane, which has kept the P/S ratio from rising. If the company manages to stay the course, then investors should be rewarded with a share price that matches its revenue figures.

How Is RumbleON's Revenue Growth Trending?

RumbleON's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 34% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 122% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 7.0% each year during the coming three years according to the four analysts following the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 6.8% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a comparable revenue result.

With this in mind, it makes sense that RumbleON's P/S is closely matching its industry peers. Apparently shareholders are comfortable to simply hold on while the company is keeping a low profile.

What Does RumbleON's P/S Mean For Investors?

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our look at RumbleON's revenue growth estimates show that its P/S is about what we expect, as both metrics follow closely with the industry averages. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenue won't throw up any surprises. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to support the share price at these levels.

