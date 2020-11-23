Investors Lockheed Martin Ventures and SpaceFund are coming to TC Sessions: Space 2020
The space industry, once dominated by government-funded programs and a small handful of corporations, has seen a surge in startups in recent years. And with startups aplenty, the venture firms can never be far behind.
Venture capital has played an increasingly important role in rooting out the best and most promising of these startups. The stakes are even higher for the venture arms of corporations. Corporate venture firms are on the constant hunt for the technology that will keep their companies relevant for decades to come.
That's why we're excited to announce that Chris Moran, executive director and general manager at Lockheed Martin Ventures, and Meagan Crawford, managing partner at SpaceFund, will join us at our TC Sessions: Space event on December 16 & 17.
Moran leads Lockheed Martin Ventures efforts to invest in small technology businesses that support the company's larger strategic business objectives. Prior to joining Lockheed Martin, Moran served in a variety of positions at Applied Materials Inc., most recently as the head of the business systems and analytics group.
Crawford isn't just managing partner at SpaceFund . She's an experienced space startup executive and founder. As the host of the Mission Eve podcast, she aims to increase the number of women in the space industry and is frequently featured as a thought leader on the industry's development and investment potential. Crawford also chairs the board of the nonprofit Center for Space Commerce and Finance.
She has more than a decade of experience helping educate entrepreneurs and investors through the NewSpace Business Plan Competition, which she started running in 2009. As a manager, coach and judge for the last decade, she has read more than 1,000 space business executive summaries, coached hundreds of selected teams and helped award cash prizes to dozens of NewSpace startups.
Crawford and Moran are strapped in and ready to share with the TechCrunch audience their insights and forecasts for our collective space future. We'll dig into what their respective companies are paying attention to, the challenges and opportunities of COVID-19 and if a changing administration will change their investment strategy.
