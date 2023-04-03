U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,125.00
    -12.75 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,465.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,212.50
    -89.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.50
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.87
    +4.20 (+5.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.20
    -9.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.19 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0808
    -0.0039 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • Vix

    18.70
    -0.32 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2297
    -0.0035 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0220
    +0.2250 (+0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,724.93
    -689.38 (-2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    605.55
    -8.66 (-1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,173.65
    +132.17 (+0.47%)
     

Investors in MaxiPARTS (ASX:MXI) have made a strong return of 277% over the past three years

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance the MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI) share price is 203% higher than it was three years ago. Most would be happy with that. On top of that, the share price is up 13% in about a quarter.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

See our latest analysis for MaxiPARTS

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, MaxiPARTS moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We know that MaxiPARTS has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling MaxiPARTS stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, MaxiPARTS' TSR for the last 3 years was 277%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that MaxiPARTS shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 4.4% over the last year. That's including the dividend. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 3% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MaxiPARTS better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for MaxiPARTS you should be aware of.

Of course MaxiPARTS may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

