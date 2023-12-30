Some Investors May Be Worried About Healthcare Services Group's (NASDAQ:HCSG) Returns On Capital

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. Having said that, after a brief look, Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Healthcare Services Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.068 = US$38m ÷ (US$751m - US$188m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Healthcare Services Group has an ROCE of 6.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 9.1%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Healthcare Services Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Healthcare Services Group Tell Us?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Healthcare Services Group. To be more specific, the ROCE was 18% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Healthcare Services Group becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Bottom Line On Healthcare Services Group's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. We expect this has contributed to the stock plummeting 70% during the last five years. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

