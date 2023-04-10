Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Nexa Resources, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.09 = US$360m ÷ (US$4.9b - US$899m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Nexa Resources has an ROCE of 9.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 16%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Nexa Resources' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Nexa Resources' ROCE Trend?

Over the past five years, Nexa Resources' ROCE has remained relatively flat while the business is using 23% less capital than before. This indicates to us that assets are being sold and thus the business is likely shrinking, which you'll remember isn't the typical ingredients for an up-and-coming multi-bagger. Not only that, but the low returns on this capital mentioned earlier would leave most investors unimpressed.

Our Take On Nexa Resources' ROCE

Overall, we're not ecstatic to see Nexa Resources reducing the amount of capital it employs in the business. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 54% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Nexa Resources we've found 3 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

