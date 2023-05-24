Investors in Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) from a year ago are still down 46%, even after 14% gain this past week

Over the last month the Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 53%. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. In fact the stock is down 46% in the last year, well below the market return.

While the last year has been tough for Oportun Financial shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

Given that Oportun Financial didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, Oportun Financial increased its revenue by 34%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price is down 46% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. This implies the market was expecting better growth. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Oportun Financial will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

Oportun Financial shareholders are down 46% for the year, but the broader market is up 5.9%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. The three-year loss of 10% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Oportun Financial (1 is potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

