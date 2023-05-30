Investors in Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) have unfortunately lost 33% over the last year

This month, we saw the Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) up an impressive 84%. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. In fact, the price has declined 33% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, Organogenesis Holdings had to report a 84% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price fall of 33% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Organogenesis Holdings has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Organogenesis Holdings shares, which cost holders 33%, while the market was up about 1.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The three-year loss of 3.2% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Organogenesis Holdings (including 1 which is concerning) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

