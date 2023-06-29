Investors push Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) 11% lower this week, company's increasing losses might be to blame

The Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) share price has had a bad week, falling 11%. But that doesn't change the reality that over twelve months the stock has done really well. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 35% in that time.

While this past week has detracted from the company's one-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

Given that Mirum Pharmaceuticals didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last twelve months, Mirum Pharmaceuticals' revenue grew by 199%. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. While the share price gain of 35% over twelve months is pretty tasty, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Mirum Pharmaceuticals. Human beings have trouble conceptualizing (and valuing) exponential growth. Is that what we're seeing here?

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Mirum Pharmaceuticals rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 35% over the last year. That's better than the annualized TSR of 8% over the last three years. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Mirum Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

