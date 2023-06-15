Investors in RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) have unfortunately lost 34% over the last five years

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 24% in the last month. But if you look at the last five years the returns have not been good. In fact, the share price is down 35%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the five years over which the share price declined, RF Industries' earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 7.4% each year. This was, in part, due to extraordinary items impacting earnings. Notably, the share price has fallen at 8% per year, fairly close to the change in the EPS. This suggests that market participants have not changed their view of the company all that much. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

RF Industries shareholders are down 20% for the year, but the market itself is up 20%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 6% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand RF Industries better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for RF Industries you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

