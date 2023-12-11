Investors in Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) have unfortunately lost 65% over the last three years

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. Long term Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 65% drop in the share price over that period. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 21% in the last three months.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Ribbon Communications didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last three years, Ribbon Communications' revenue dropped 0.2% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. With revenue in decline, and profit but a dream, we can understand why the share price has been declining at 18% per year. Having said that, if growth is coming in the future, now may be the low ebb for the company. We'd be pretty wary of this one until it makes a profit, because we don't specialize in finding turnaround situations.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Ribbon Communications shareholders are down 18% for the year, but the market itself is up 18%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 10% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ribbon Communications better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Ribbon Communications .

