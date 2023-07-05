Investors in Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) have unfortunately lost 55% over the last five years

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But no-one is immune from buying too high. Zooming in on an example, the Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) share price dropped 55% in the last half decade. We certainly feel for shareholders who bought near the top.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over five years, Rigel Pharmaceuticals grew its revenue at 26% per year. That's better than most loss-making companies. In contrast, the share price is has averaged a loss of 9% per year - that's quite disappointing. This could mean high expectations have been tempered, potentially because investors are looking to the bottom line. If you think the company can keep up its revenue growth, you'd have to consider the possibility that there's an opportunity here.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Rigel Pharmaceuticals shareholders are up 4.0% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 9% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Rigel Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Rigel Pharmaceuticals is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those shouldn't be ignored...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

