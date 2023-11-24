Investors in Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) have seen notable returns of 46% over the past three years

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI) shareholders have seen the share price rise 23% over three years, well in excess of the market return (2.9%, not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 2.9% in the last year , including dividends .

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust became profitable within the last three years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust the TSR over the last 3 years was 46%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 2.9% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 1.1% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit unpleasant...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

