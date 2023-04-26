Investors Shouldn't Overlook Southern Copper's (NYSE:SCCO) Impressive Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Southern Copper is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = US$4.4b ÷ (US$17b - US$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Southern Copper has an ROCE of 28%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Metals and Mining industry average of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Southern Copper compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Southern Copper here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Southern Copper Tell Us?

Southern Copper is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 28%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 27% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From Southern Copper's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Southern Copper can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 86% return over the last five years. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Southern Copper does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

