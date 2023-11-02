Investors Title Co (ITIC) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income Drops to $7.1 Million

Investors Title Co (NASDAQ:ITIC) reports Q3 2023 net income of $7.1 million, down from $7.9 million in the same period last year.

Revenues decreased by 21.3% to $61.4 million, primarily due to decreases in the Companys title insurance business and other investment income.

Operating expenses decreased by 22.3% compared to the prior year period, primarily due to reductions in expenses which fluctuate with title insurance volume.

Income before income taxes decreased to $8.6 million for the current quarter, versus $10.1 million in the prior year period.

Investors Title Co (NASDAQ:ITIC) announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on November 2, 2023. The Company reported a net income of $7.1 million, or $3.75 per diluted share, compared to $7.9 million, or $4.17 per diluted share, for the prior year period.

Financial Performance

Revenues decreased by 21.3% to $61.4 million, compared with $78.0 million for the prior year quarter. The reduction in revenues was primarily due to decreases in the Companys title insurance business and other investment income. The decrease in title insurance revenues is attributable to an overall decline in the level of real estate transaction volumes resulting from higher average mortgage interest rates and ongoing housing inventory constraints.

Operating expenses decreased by 22.3% compared to the prior year period, primarily due to reductions in expenses which fluctuate with title insurance volume. Commissions to agents decreased by $9.7 million, commensurate with the decrease in agent premium volume. Personnel expenses decreased by $2.5 million, primarily due to reductions in incentive compensation and reductions in staffing levels.

Income Statement Highlights

Income before income taxes decreased to $8.6 million for the current quarter, versus $10.1 million in the prior year period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net income decreased $527 thousand to $15.9 million, or $8.37 per diluted share, versus $16.4 million, or $8.63 per diluted share, for the prior year period.

Chairman's Commentary

We were pleased to see an uptick in revenues this quarter over the second quarter, as we entered what is traditionally a more favorable time of year for real estate activity. Market conditions remained challenging, as interest rates rose to levels not seen in over 20 years. Partially offsetting reductions in title insurance revenues, investment earnings continued to benefit from higher average interest rates." - Chairman J. Allen Fine

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $30.4 million, down from $35.3 million as of December 31, 2022. Total investments stood at $220.6 million, down from $227.7 million at the end of 2022. The Company's total assets were $331.9 million, down from $339.8 million at the end of 2022.

Investors Title Co (NASDAQ:ITIC) and its subsidiaries issue and underwrite title insurance policies. The Company also provides investment management services and services in connection with tax-deferred exchanges of like-kind property.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Investors Title Co for further details.

