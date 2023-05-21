Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.46

The board of Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.46 per share on the 30th of June. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.4%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Investors Title's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Investors Title was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 5.9% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 57%, which is definitely feasible to continue.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.28 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $4.84. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 33% per annum over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's not great to see that Investors Title's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 5.9% per year over the past five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Investors Title's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Investors Title that investors should take into consideration. Is Investors Title not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

