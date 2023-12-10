Are Investors Undervaluing Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) By 44%?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Brilliant Earth Group is US$5.04 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Brilliant Earth Group's US$2.81 share price signals that it might be 44% undervalued

Analyst price target for BRLT is US$4.45 which is 12% below our fair value estimate

How far off is Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Brilliant Earth Group Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$26.6m US$34.1m US$41.1m US$47.3m US$52.6m US$57.0m US$60.8m US$64.0m US$66.8m US$69.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Est @ 28.30% Est @ 20.48% Est @ 15.00% Est @ 11.17% Est @ 8.48% Est @ 6.60% Est @ 5.29% Est @ 4.37% Est @ 3.72% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 12% US$23.7 US$27.1 US$29.1 US$29.8 US$29.5 US$28.6 US$27.1 US$25.4 US$23.7 US$21.9

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$266m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$69m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (12%– 2.2%) = US$708m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$708m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= US$224m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$490m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$2.8, the company appears quite good value at a 44% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Brilliant Earth Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Brilliant Earth Group

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Brilliant Earth Group, we've put together three additional elements you should assess:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Brilliant Earth Group that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does BRLT's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

