Are Investors Undervaluing Dialog Group Berhad (KLSE:DIALOG) By 23%?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Dialog Group Berhad is RM2.72 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Dialog Group Berhad's RM2.10 share price signals that it might be 23% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is similar to Dialog Group Berhad's analyst price target of RM2.73

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Dialog Group Berhad (KLSE:DIALOG) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM584.5m RM867.7m RM1.17b RM1.47b RM1.75b RM2.00b RM2.22b RM2.42b RM2.59b RM2.75b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Est @ 48.46% Est @ 34.98% Est @ 25.55% Est @ 18.95% Est @ 14.33% Est @ 11.10% Est @ 8.83% Est @ 7.25% Est @ 6.14% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 14% RM513 RM668 RM791 RM871 RM909 RM912 RM889 RM849 RM799 RM744

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM7.9b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 14%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM2.8b× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (14%– 3.6%) = RM27b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM27b÷ ( 1 + 14%)10= RM7.4b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM15b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM2.1, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 23% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Dialog Group Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 14%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.529. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Dialog Group Berhad

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded its 5-year average.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Energy Services industry.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Energy Services market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Dialog Group Berhad, we've put together three relevant items you should explore:

Financial Health: Does DIALOG have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Future Earnings: How does DIALOG's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

