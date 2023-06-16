Are Investors Undervaluing Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) By 50%?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is US$12.84 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is estimated to be 50% undervalued based on current share price of US$6.42

Our fair value estimate is 47% higher than Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's analyst price target of AR$8.71

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (ARS, Millions) AR$58.5b AR$61.0b AR$77.1b AR$99.2b AR$116.5b AR$129.2b AR$139.9b AR$148.9b AR$156.6b AR$163.2b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 10.94% Est @ 8.29% Est @ 6.43% Est @ 5.14% Est @ 4.23% Present Value (ARS, Millions) Discounted @ 27% AR$46.2k AR$38.0k AR$37.8k AR$38.4k AR$35.5k AR$31.1k AR$26.6k AR$22.3k AR$18.5k AR$15.2k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AR$310b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 27%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AR$163b× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (27%– 2.1%) = AR$675b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AR$675b÷ ( 1 + 27%)10= AR$63b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AR$372b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$6.4, the company appears quite good value at a 50% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 27%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.926. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, we've compiled three pertinent elements you should look at:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima you should know about. Future Earnings: How does LOMA's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here