Are Investors Undervaluing Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) By 49%?

The projected fair value for Vipshop Holdings is US$35.39 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Vipshop Holdings is estimated to be 49% undervalued based on current share price of US$18.07

The CN¥17.41 analyst price target for VIPS is 51% less than our estimate of fair value

How far off is Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥6.67b CN¥7.42b CN¥9.10b CN¥10.2b CN¥11.1b CN¥11.8b CN¥12.4b CN¥13.0b CN¥13.5b CN¥13.9b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x6 Analyst x5 Est @ 11.62% Est @ 8.77% Est @ 6.77% Est @ 5.37% Est @ 4.39% Est @ 3.71% Est @ 3.23% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 9.5% CN¥6.1k CN¥6.2k CN¥6.9k CN¥7.1k CN¥7.0k CN¥6.9k CN¥6.6k CN¥6.3k CN¥6.0k CN¥5.6k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥65b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥14b× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (9.5%– 2.1%) = CN¥193b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥193b÷ ( 1 + 9.5%)10= CN¥78b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CN¥143b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$18.1, the company appears quite good value at a 49% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Vipshop Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.028. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Vipshop Holdings

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

No major weaknesses identified for VIPS.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value?

Financial Health: Does VIPS have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Future Earnings: How does VIPS's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

