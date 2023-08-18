Are Investors Undervaluing Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) By 24%?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Whitecap Resources is CA$14.36 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Whitecap Resources is estimated to be 24% undervalued based on current share price of CA$10.93

Industry average discount to fair value of 20% suggests Whitecap Resources' peers are currently trading at a lower discount

Does the August share price for Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$754.2m CA$679.0m CA$635.4m CA$610.4m CA$597.0m CA$591.1m CA$590.3m CA$593.1m CA$598.4m CA$605.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x9 Est @ -9.97% Est @ -6.42% Est @ -3.94% Est @ -2.20% Est @ -0.98% Est @ -0.13% Est @ 0.47% Est @ 0.89% Est @ 1.18% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.2% CA$697 CA$580 CA$502 CA$446 CA$403 CA$369 CA$341 CA$317 CA$295 CA$276

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$4.2b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$605m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (8.2%– 1.9%) = CA$9.8b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$9.8b÷ ( 1 + 8.2%)10= CA$4.5b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$8.7b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$10.9, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 24% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Whitecap Resources as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.259. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Whitecap Resources

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Oil and Gas market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 2 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for WCP.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Whitecap Resources, we've compiled three essential factors you should look at:

Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Whitecap Resources . Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for WCP's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.