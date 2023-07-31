Investors in Virco Mfg (NASDAQ:VIRC) have seen decent returns of 100% over the past three years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC) share price is up 100% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 34% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 4.7%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Virco Mfg moved from a loss to profitability. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how Virco Mfg has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Virco Mfg stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Virco Mfg provided a TSR of 4.7% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 1.7% endured over half a decade. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Virco Mfg has 4 warning signs (and 3 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

