Investors Will Want Northern Technologies International's (NASDAQ:NTIC) Growth In ROCE To Persist

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Northern Technologies International's (NASDAQ:NTIC) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Northern Technologies International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.013 = US$922k ÷ (US$87m - US$16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

Therefore, Northern Technologies International has an ROCE of 1.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Northern Technologies International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Northern Technologies International.

The Trend Of ROCE

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 1.3%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 31%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Northern Technologies International can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And since the stock has fallen 41% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Northern Technologies International does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Northern Technologies International that you might be interested in.

