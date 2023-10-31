IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Revenue Down 14%, Gross Margin Improves to 44.1%

IPG Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) reported a 14% decrease in revenue for Q3 2023, with earnings per diluted share down by 21%.

IPG Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on October 31, 2023. The company reported a decrease in revenue by 14% to $301.4 million, compared to $349.0 million in Q3 2022. The company's gross margin improved to 44.1% from 43.1% in the same period last year, driven by a continued focus on reducing manufacturing costs and improving efficiency.

Financial Performance

Operating income for the quarter was $55.7 million, a decrease of 40% from $93.2 million in Q3 2022. The operating margin was 18.5%, compared to 26.7% in the same period last year. Net income attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation was $55.0 million, a decrease of 28% from $76.3 million in Q3 2022. Earnings per diluted share were $1.16, down 21% from $1.47 in Q3 2022.

Management Commentary

We are navigating through a challenging capital investment cycle and our materials processing sales were impacted by weak global industrial demand and reduced investments in electric vehicle battery capacity in China. Nevertheless, we saw growth in welding applications outside of China, including handheld and e-mobility, and increased demand in 3D printing applications. Our medical sales also increased following an inventory adjustment by a large customer in the prior quarter," said Dr. Eugene Scherbakov, IPG Photonics' Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Highlights

Third quarter revenue of $301 million decreased 14% year over year. Changes in foreign exchange rates reduced revenue by approximately $6 million or 2%. Materials processing sales accounted for 88% of total revenue and decreased 15% year over year. The decline was due to lower revenue in cutting, welding and marking applications in China, partially offset by growth in 3D printing applications and higher handheld welder sales. Emerging growth products sales accounted for 42% of total revenue and were negatively impacted by lower sales to e-mobility applications in China and lower demand in solar cell manufacturing applications.

Business Outlook and Financial Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2023, IPG expects revenue of $270 million to $300 million. The Company expects the fourth quarter tax rate to be approximately 20%, including certain discrete items. IPG anticipates delivering earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.80 to $1.10.

Final Thoughts

Despite the challenges faced in Q3 2023, IPG Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) managed to improve its gross margin and continues to focus on reducing costs and improving manufacturing efficiency. The company's outlook for Q4 2023 indicates a cautious optimism, with expected revenue between $270 million and $300 million.

