IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for IRadimed, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$17m ÷ (US$76m - US$6.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, IRadimed has an ROCE of 24%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.1% earned by companies in a similar industry.

roce

In the above chart we have measured IRadimed's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering IRadimed here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at IRadimed. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 24%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 90% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that IRadimed is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 144% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you want to know some of the risks facing IRadimed we've found 3 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

