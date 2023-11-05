Advertisement
Iran says US 'will be hit hard' if no ceasefire in Gaza -Tasnim

Reuters
·1 min read

DUBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Iran said that the United States would "be hit hard" if Washington did not implement a ceasefire in Gaza, the country's Minister of Defence was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Sunday.

"Our advice to the Americans is to immediately stop the war in Gaza and implement a ceasefire, otherwise they will be hit hard," Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani said.

After a surprise attack by Hamas against Israel on Oct. 7, the Israelis have sought to defeat the militant group.

Iran considers the U.S. to be "militarily-involved" in the conflict. (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Alexander Smith)

