On January 2, 2024, Mark Kidd, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Data Centers & Asset Lifecycle Management at Iron Mountain Inc (IRM), sold 11,376 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Iron Mountain Inc is a global business dedicated to storing, protecting, and managing information and assets. Organizations across the globe trust Iron Mountain to store and protect their information with secure storage facilities and digital solutions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,376 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Iron Mountain Inc indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 36 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Iron Mountain Inc were trading at $69.9, resulting in a market capitalization of $19.434 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 70.81, which is above both the industry median of 17.76 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price at $69.9 and a GuruFocus Value of $58.44, Iron Mountain Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.2, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Iron Mountain Inc EVP, GM Data Centers & ALM Mark Kidd Sells 11,376 Shares

Iron Mountain Inc EVP, GM Data Centers & ALM Mark Kidd Sells 11,376 Shares

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

