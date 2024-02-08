William Meaney, President and CEO of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM), executed a sale of 31,750 shares in the company on February 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Iron Mountain Inc is a global provider of storage and information management services, offering solutions such as records storage, information destruction, and data backup and recovery.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 429,179 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Iron Mountain Inc indicates a pattern of sales by insiders, with 38 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Iron Mountain Inc President and CEO William Meaney Sells 31,750 Shares

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Iron Mountain Inc were trading at $68.33, resulting in a market capitalization of $19.802 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 72.15, surpassing both the industry median of 18.31 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $68.33 and a GuruFocus Value of $58.58, Iron Mountain Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.17, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

