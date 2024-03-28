Israel has not received everything it has asked for, top US general says

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - The United States' top general said on Thursday that Israel had not received every weapon that it has asked for, in part because President Joe Biden's administration was not willing to provide at least some of them.

Washington gives $3.8 billion in annual military assistance to Israel, its longtime ally. The United States has been rushing air defenses and munitions to Israel, but some Democrats and Arab American groups have criticized the Biden administration's steadfast support of Israel, which they say provides it with a sense of impunity.

"Although we've been supporting them with capability, they've not received everything they've asked for," said General Charles Q. Brown, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"Some of that is because they've asked for stuff that we either don't have the capacity to provide or not willing to provide, not right now," Brown added, while speaking at an event hosted by the Defense Writers Group.

More than 32,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip by Israel's devastating offensive, according to health authorities in the territory.

Israel retaliated following an attack by militant group Hamas on southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and abducting 253 hostages according to Israeli tallies.

The Israeli offensive prompted opposition from within Biden's Democratic Party, leading thousands to vote "uncommitted" for him in recent party presidential primaries.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in Washington earlier this week and the Pentagon said security assistance to Israel was discussed.

"It is a constant dialogue," Brown said. (Reporting by Idrees Ali)