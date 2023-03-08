U.S. markets close in 5 hours 10 minutes

Issuer Direct Celebrates International Women's Day as Jennifer Hammers is Named Inspiring Woman Leader by Industry Era Women Leaders Magazine

Issuer Direct Corporation
·3 min read

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Issuer Direct, an industry-leading communications company that focuses on the needs of Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals, is pleased to announce Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Jennifer Hammers, is featured in Industry Era Women Leaders (IERA-Women Leaders) list of "Top 10 Inspiring Women Leaders in 2022"

Issuer Direct Corporation, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, Press release picture
Issuer Direct Corporation, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, Press release picture

Celebrating International Women's Day could not be more important to both Hammers and the Company. "I've made it my mission to lead by example. This means inspiring my team, especially my female coworkers to take chances and lean into their skills to grow professionally and personally," said Hammers.

Hammers shared how her personal integrity, leadership style, and work ethic have fueled her to be the best leader, teammate and employee throughout her career.

IERA-Women Leaders is an online resource designed to empower, promote, and enhance women in business and beyond. This magazine highlights women in leadership positions and shares their journeys, struggles and accomplishments.

"I'm honored to be part of this list alongside nine other influential women who continue to take their careers to new heights," she added.

Issuer Direct, a communications and compliance company, is an equal-opportunity employer and is committed to spearheading change in the industry with its commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI).

Its inclusive environment and focus on equality are celebrated as women account for 48.7% of Issuer Direct's workforce, many of which hold leadership positions.

To learn more about Issuer Direct's DEI initiatives, visit https://www.issuerdirect.com/company/dei

###

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is an industry-leading communications company focusing on the needs of Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 15 years. Offering a comprehensive suite of communications products, Issuer Direct connects thousands of private and public organizations with journalists, investors, and shareholders, ensuring their most important moments are reaching their audiences. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons including the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.

Issuer Direct Corporation Media Contacts:

Brian R. Balbirnie
+1 919-481-4000
brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

James Carbonara
1+ (646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Issuer Direct Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742650/Issuer-Direct-Celebrates-International-Womens-Day-as-Jennifer-Hammers-is-Named-Inspiring-Woman-Leader-by-Industry-Era-Women-Leaders-Magazine

