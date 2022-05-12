U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

Italy Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Markets and Investment Opportunities Report 2022: Market is Forecast to Expand by Over $30 Billion by 2026

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prepaid card market (value terms) in Italy increased at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2017-2021. Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2026, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 11.4%, increasing from US$60.63 billion in 2022 to reach US$93.49 billion by 2026.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Italy. With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.

Italy is on the verge of a boom with higher usage of digital wallets and prepaid cards. With the onset of the pandemic, the consumers shifted to digital modes of payment, which pushed the country towards higher adoption of these payment methods.

Moreover, to support Italian citizens and businesses during the pandemic, digital multi-currency wallet provider Skrill offered its wallet and quick checkout solution without any charge for two months till December 2020. Therefore, these factors contributed to the higher adoption of prepaid instruments in the country.

Fintech companies are partnering with football clubs in Italy to launch prepaid cards for football fans

Various fintech companies are developing innovative products in partnership with football clubs targeting football fans, thereby increasing their customer base. For instance,

  • In December 2021, an Italian professional football club based in Rome, AS Roma, has partnered with a British fintech company, REPX, to launch an innovative new prepaid card for Giallorossi fans.

  • The Giallorossi prepaid card is specifically designed for the fans to interact with their favorite team. Moreover, the Giallorossi fans can access exclusive offers and get notified about merchandising, buying tickets, also for getting invitations for exclusive events.

  • The users of the prepaid card will also get the benefit of transferring money instantly between supporters without any charge.

Public transport providers are introducing contactless ticketing service for the passengers in Italy

Digital wallets and contactless payment methods received immense popularity among the consumers of Italy. Moreover, the government is taking various initiatives amid the pandemic to digitize the fare payment methods in the country.

  • In August 2021, public transport companies in Italy, such as bus and funicular railway operator Azienda Trasporti Bergamo (ATB) and tram operator Tramvie Elettriche Bergasmasche (TEB), have introduced account-based ticketing services on all their vehicles, together with contactless validators across their networks in the northern Italian city of Bergamo.

  • The passengers will be able to make contactless payments for their fares using their credit or debit card or from the digital wallet on their NFC-enabled mobile device.

  • The contactless ticketing service will support credit and debit card payments from Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, and American Express.

  • Together with this, digital wallets such as Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay can also be used by passengers for payments on their NFC-enabled smartphones and smartwatches.

The publisher expects, with the changing taste and preference of the consumers in Italy, these contactless payments are likely to receive much appreciation in the next six to eight quarters.

Government initiative boosting prepaid card growth in Italy

The Italian government also took various initiatives to push contactless payments.

  • In December 2020, the Italian government announced that consumers in Italy would receive a 10% refund into their bank account for making cashless in-store payments using a credit, debit, or prepaid card or payment app. This Italia Cashless initiative continued in 2021 also.

  • Together with this, the consumer and merchants who will make the highest number of cashless in-store purchases in six months, in a week, in a month, or a year will be eligible for a Super Cashback competition.

The publisher projects that these initiatives by the government have successfully injected contactless payments among the consumers, thereby boosting the growth of prepaid cards and digital wallets in the country.

Scope

Companies Featured

  • Coop Italia scarl

  • CONAD - Consorzio Nazionale Dettaglianti Scrl

  • Esselunga SpA

  • Selex Gruppo Commerciale SpA

  • Auchan Group SA

  • Gruppo Eurospin

  • Carrefour SA

  • Crai Secom SpA

  • Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH

  • Apple Inc

  • Amazon.com Inc

Italy Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

  • Average Value per Transaction

Italy Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

  • Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

  • Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

  • Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

  • Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

  • Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Italy Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

  • Load Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

  • Average Value per Transaction

  • Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2016 - 2025

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

Italy Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

  • Average Value per Transaction

  • Number of Cards

Italy Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

  • Average Value per Transaction

  • Number of Cards

Italy Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

  • By Age Group

  • By Income Group

  • By Gender

Italy General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Italy Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

  • By Open Loop Gift Card

  • By Closed Loop Gift Card

  • By Retail Consumer Segment

  • By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Italy Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Italy Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

  • By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

  • By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Italy Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

  • By Small Scale Business Segment

  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment

  • By Enterprise Business Segment

  • By Government Segment

Italy Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

  • By Small Scale Business Segment

  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment

  • By Enterprise Business Segment

  • By Government Segment

Italy Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

  • By Small Scale Business Segment

  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment

  • By Enterprise Business Segment

  • By Government Segment

Italy Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

  • By Retail

  • By Small Scale Business Segment

  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment

  • By Enterprise Business Segment

  • By Government Segment

Italy Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Italy Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Italy Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Italy Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Italy Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g4p38g

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


