Insights on Itau Unibanco Holding SA's Upcoming Dividend Payment and Historical Performance

Itau Unibanco Holding SA(NYSE:ITUB) recently announced a dividend of $0 per share, payable on 2024-02-12, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-12-29. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Itau Unibanco Holding SA's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Itau Unibanco Holding SA Do?

Itau Unibanco is the largest privately held bank in Brazil, the result of the 2008 merger between Banco Itau and Unibanco. In addition to Brazil, the bank has significant operations in Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay. Itau's commercial and consumer loans account for 33% and 44% of the bank's total loans, respectively, while foreign loans account for 23% of its portfolio. The bank also operates the fifth-largest insurer in Brazil and is the second-largest asset manager in the country, giving it broad reach over the Brazilian financial system.

Itau Unibanco Holding SA's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at Itau Unibanco Holding SA's Dividend History

Itau Unibanco Holding SA has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2001, with dividends currently distributed on a monthly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Itau Unibanco Holding SA's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Itau Unibanco Holding SA currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.67% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.67%, suggesting an expectation of same dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Itau Unibanco Holding SA's annual dividend growth rate was 8.90%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -2.20% per year. And over the past decade, Itau Unibanco Holding SA's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 32.30%.

Based on Itau Unibanco Holding SA's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Itau Unibanco Holding SA stock as of today is approximately 2.39%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. As of 2023-09-30, Itau Unibanco Holding SA's dividend payout ratio is 0.36, suggesting that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns.

Itau Unibanco Holding SA's profitability rank of 6 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30 suggests fair profitability. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Itau Unibanco Holding SA's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook. The company's revenue model is strong, as indicated by an average annual increase of approximately 8.70% in revenue per share, outperforming approximately 62.79% of global competitors.

The company's ability to grow its earnings is demonstrated by its 3-year EPS growth rate, with earnings increasing by approximately 0.90% per year on average, outperforming approximately 25.04% of global competitors. Additionally, Itau Unibanco Holding SA's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 1.40% outperforms approximately 26.54% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Itau Unibanco Holding SA's dividend payments, dividend growth rate, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics collectively paint a picture of a company with a strong dividend history and a moderate outlook for future growth. The company's commitment to returning value to shareholders is evident in its consistent dividend payments and the maintained growth rate over the years. The payout ratio and profitability rank indicate a balance between rewarding shareholders and retaining earnings for future investments. With a fair growth outlook, Itau Unibanco Holding SA appears to be positioning itself to continue its dividend payments while still pursuing opportunities for expansion and development.

